A vulnerable man was conned out of cash for repairs on his home that were not carried out, a court heard.

Kirklees Magistrates’ Court was told that Frisco Price attended at the complainant’s Dewsbury home on December 5 and knocked on the door.

He spoke with him about him needing a new roof and guttering and the victim handed over £100 to the 21-year-old for materials, prosecutor Charles MacRae said.

But the court was told that the work was not done and the householder, described as suffering from impaired thought and speech after suffering a brain injury in an accident, called police.

Price, of Dunningley Lane in Tingley, Leeds, pleaded not guilty to a charge of theft of cash from a person.

He claims that he entered into an honest contract with the man who then got cold feet.

His trial will be held at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on July 19 and he was granted unconditional bail until then.