An unlicensed driver who got behind the wheel has been banned from the road for six months.

Vasim Iqbal was caught offending by police as he drove along Halifax Road in Batley on September 15.

The 28-year-old had no licence and was not insured to drive.

He had denied these offences but a trial was held and magistrates found him guilty in his absence.

The waiter doesn’t currently hold a driving licence, Kirklees magistrates were told.

They banned him from driving for six months.

Iqbal, of Mannheim Road in Bradford, will have to wait until the end of this period before he is able to apply for his provisional licence again.

Magistrates also fined him £180 and told him to pay £30 victim surcharge.

Because he was convicted after a trial he must pay a contribution towards full costs of £420.