An accident involving a lorry and a pedestrian has closed a main road to Huddersfield in both directions.

Wakefield Road at Lepton was shut by police after they received a call at 2.31am today (Wednesday) to reports of a serious road traffic collision.

They arrived to discover a male pedestrian had sustained life-threatening injuries after being hit by a lorry travelling towards Huddersfield.

The road was closed and remains shut in both directions from the BP petrol station to the Grange Moor roundabout.

Police say the incident is ongoing.

