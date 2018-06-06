An accident involving a lorry and a pedestrian has closed a main road to Huddersfield in both directions.
Wakefield Road at Lepton was shut by police after they received a call at 2.31am today (Wednesday) to reports of a serious road traffic collision.
They arrived to discover a male pedestrian had sustained life-threatening injuries after being hit by a lorry travelling towards Huddersfield.
The road was closed and remains shut in both directions from the BP petrol station to the Grange Moor roundabout.
Police say the incident is ongoing.
Stay with us for updates on this breaking news story.
You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .
If there's something you've noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on social media here .
Everything we know so far
Here is an article outlining the key information about the accident this morning.
This is an ongoing incident so stay here for the latest updates.
Investigators still on the scene
West Yorkshire Police have just confirmed that the road is still closed between Grange Moor roundabout and Pond Lane.
Road crash investigators are still on the scene where they have been working all morning.
Road still closed
Wakefield Road is still closed from Pond Lane to Grange Moor roundabout.
Earlier West Yorkshire Police said crash investigators were on the scene and the road would remain shut for most of the morning.
Buses delayed by 1 hour
Two bus routes are affected by the Wakefield Road closure - the 231 and 232 Tiger bus services between Huddersfield and Wakefield. Both services are delayed by up to an hour.
Yorkshire Ambulance Service statement
Yorkshire Ambulance Service said they were called to a serious accident involving a lorry and a pedestrian on Wakefield Road, Lepton, at 2.34 am today.
They sent two rapid response vehicles and one ambulance to the scene.
A spokesperson said the service could not reveal any more details at this time.
More images from the scene
Traffic and diversions
It seems most cars approaching Huddersfield during this morning’s rush hour have been diverted down the B6118 (Liley Lane / Bellstring Lane) towards Kirkheaton.
We have received reports from motorists that his road is “nose to tail” with traffic now though.
This map shows the diversion heading north from Grange Moor roundabout and running into heavy traffic on Liley Lane/ Bellstring Lane.
Video of closed Wakefield Road
Our photographer is on the scene of the closed road this morning and sent through this video.
Pedestrians allowed through road closure to hotel
315 Restaurant Bar, a hotel positioned near the scene of the accident and within the closed road area, posted on Facebook to say guests were being allowed access to the hotel still by police.
The post read: “The police have closed the road from the roundabout to the petrol station. So please take a different route to work.
“But they are letting guest pass to the restaurant from the Huddersfield side of Wakefield road.”
Latest update from police
West Yorkshire Police have just stressed to us that the incident is still ongoing and more information will be available soon.
So far they have told us:
“We received a call at 2.31am to reports of a serious RTC (Road Traffic Collision).
“A lorry and a male pedestrian were involved in an accident and the pedestrian sustained life-threatening injuries.”
Road will be closed for most of the morning
West Yorkshire Police tweeted this earlier this morning.