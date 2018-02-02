Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A walker stuck in a moorland peat bog up to his waist was ‘sinking further by the minute’ as rescuers arrived at the scene.

The 56-year-old man had been stuck for around 60 minutes in freezing and snowy conditions at the top of the Chew Track above Dovestones reservoir.

A police spokesman said the man was “submerged to just below his waist in a peat bog and sinking further by the minute” after stepping into the bog while walking with a friend on Thursday.

The Oldham Mountain Rescue team began digging the man out of the peat bog and filling the void with heather as they progressed.

Large straps were placed around the man’s upper chest to hold him in place while the rescue took place and the man was eventually freed and pulled to safety.

He was taken to the bottom of Chew Track where paramedics were waiting to meet him.

He was treated for exposure but was luckily uninjured.

The police spokesman said: “This incident highlights the close working relationship which exists between Oldham Mountain Rescue and the Saddleworth Neighbourhood Policing Team.

“We had a positive outcome here but this could have been so very different.

“Luckily the stranded male’s friend had a mobile phone with him and was able to summon assistance.”

Police urged those venturing onto the moors to:

*Let someone know where you are going and roughly the route you are taking.

* Take a mobile phone with you.

* Dress according to the conditions being mindful that it being clear underfoot in the valleys does not equate to the same at altitude.

* Stick to the pathways and recognisable routes so that peat bogs and the more dangerous areas of ground can be navigated around.