Schoolchildren could get a visit from Star Wars Rogue One’s Darth Vader ... all they have to do is say why they want him to go and see them.

Actor Spencer Wilding will appear at Huddersfield’s Comic Con on May 12 and organisers say he’s offered to visit a local school to talk to children the day before.

And he will go to the school which comes up with the best reasons for him to visit.

Comic Con organiser Martin Ballard said: “Star Wars Rogue One’s Darth Vader Spencer Wilding is so looking forward to coming to town he’s offered to come to a school the afternoon before and give a talk - don’t worry he won’t be recruiting for the dark side.

“We’re asking teachers to email in to the organisers with a reason why their school deserves a rare visit from a 6ft 7ins tall giant of the screen who has starred in many big screen blockbusters from Guardians of the Galaxy to Wrath of The Titans and was even one of the very first WhiteWalkers in Game of Thrones.”

Teachers wanting to submit their reasons for a Darth Visit can email team@red-cape.co.uk by Tuesday May 8.

Wilding has played some huge roles over the years - alongside Daniel Radcliffe as Frankenstein’s monster, one of the first White Walkers in Game of Thrones, and the Minotaur in Wrath of the Titans.

The giant screen legend will be at the convention all day so fans will be able to get a photo with him.

Spencer is just one of many actors attending the Huddersfield sci-fi event.

He’s joined by Colin Baker aka Dr Who and Dr’s Assistant Sophie Aldred, Panto Dame Christopher Biggins, who appeared in cult classic The Rocky Horror Picture Show, and CBBC’s James ‘Raven’ McKenzie amongst other great guests.

Organisers are finalising celebrity appearances, movie vehicles and props and planning the layout ahead of the Kirklees College event.

It takes place at Kirklees College on Saturday May 12.

It includes props from Jurassic Park, complete with a demonstration including real dinosaur poo, Star Wars and, of course, the Doctor's Tardis.

As well as actors, there’s lots of things to do with the Jedi Fight Academy returning to teach youngsters how to use a light saber.

Tickets for Huddersfield Comic Con are still on sale until Bank Holiday Monday to avoid the queues and purchased from www.huddscomiccon.co.uk .