A wanted man had to be tasered by police when he refused to be handcuffed.

Dwayne Clarke was reported over an alleged assault and was stopped by the officers as he walked along Leeds Road in Huddersfield.

Prosecutor Andy Wills told Kirklees magistrates: “He initially gave false details and they arrested him.

“One handcuff was placed on his wrists and he started to resist them.

“He was told to stop resisting but didn’t and had to be taken to the ground where he resisted them for five minutes.

“Additional units attended including officers who were taser trained and they used their weapon.”

This brought the 28-year-old under control although one of the officers suffered cuts and bruises to his arms and body during the struggle, magistrates were told.

The court heard that the incident happened on Boxing Day last year after his now ex-girlfriend’s mother allowed him to stay over for the night.

The mother made an allegation to police that Clarke, of Harpe Inge in Dalton may have assaulted her daughter and he was stopped by the officers as he matched the description given.

Clarke denied assault and the matter was dropped on the day that he was due to stand trial at the Huddersfield court.

He did plead guilty to resisting a police constable in the execution of his duty and two charges of criminal damage.

These related to a fur coat belonging to his ex which he smeared some cream on during a row and a garden bench he kicked as he left her home.

Aubrey Sampson, mitigating, explained: “When he was arrested he thought that it was for a section 18 (wounding matter).

“He knows what this is, that it can be dealt with in a crown court and how serious it is.

“That’s why he acted in the way he did because he was quite concerned about being arrested for a serious offence.

“It’s not a defence as to why he committed these offences.”

Mr Sampson acknowledged that the fur coat belonging to his client’s ex had been a Christmas present from the previous year and the bench he damaged was “very rusty” and in a poor state of repair.

Magistrates sentenced Clarke to a 12 month community order with 25 days of rehabilitation activities.

He will have to pay a total of £50 compensation for the damaged coat and bench as well as £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.