It's going to be a warm and humid week in Huddersfield.

While it won't be particularly wet – showers are forecast on a couple days – it will feel muggy with humidity above the 70% mark.

According to The Weather Channel , today's clouds, showers and moderately warm temperatures – highs of 21°C (70°F) – will set the picture for the rest of the week.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with top temperatures of 21°C . Wednesday will be similar but slightly warmer with a high of 23°C.

It will cool somewhat on Thursday with peak temperatures at an un-summery 17°C and there will be light rain.

The cloud will continue on Friday although it will be slightly warmer with highs of 19°C.

Over the weekend we can expect moderately warm temperatures – highs of 20°C – and more cloud with a small chance of showers on Sunday morning

A Weather Channel spokesperson said: "Drier and warmer conditions will bring a brief respite from the showers for some but there is a mainly unsettled week ahead...

"High pressure building close to the Azores will shift north-eastwards towards Britain by Tuesday lifting temperatures in the Midlands and southern areas to a sultry 26°C. But the north will remain more changeable and cooler as weather systems pile in from the Atlantic with highs of around 21°C...

"Outbreaks of rain will continue as areas of low pressure pass to the north of the country bringing showers or longer periods of rain across the north and west."