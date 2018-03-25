Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dog owners have been urged to keep their pets under control when they visit the countryside this Easter.

The call from rural insurer NFU Mutual follows a sharp rise in the number of attacks on sheep and new-born lambs by dogs.

Sheep with new-born lambs are especially vulnerable to dog attacks during spring months as they are often grazing on low-lying fields close to footpaths.

The average cost of claims for farm animals killed or injured by dogs dealt with by NFU Mutual more than doubles during the first three months of the year – with the estimated cost of dog attacks to farming in the North East, including Yorkshire, reaching £155,000 in 2017.

New research by the insurer revealed that more than 80% of dog owners exercise their pets in the countryside – and more than 60% let them roam off the lead.

Almost 7% of owners admitted their pets had chased farm animals in the past and one in 10 owners don’t put their pets on a lead if they see a sign warning that livestock are in a nearby field. The research also found that only 42% of owners who let their dogs off the lead said their pet always came back when called.

The insurer said many attacks involved dogs which have been let out in gardens and escaped to attack sheep in neighbouring fields. NFU Mutual’s research found that 43% of owners allowed their dog to go outside unaccompanied while they were not at home.

“These attacks cause tremendous suffering to livestock and are hugely distressing for farmers and their families who have to deal with aftermath of an attack,” said Tim Price, rural affairs specialist at NFU Mutual.

“Much of this heartbreak could be prevented if owners kept their dogs under control – either on a lead or secure in gardens – whenever farm animals could be nearby.

NFU Mutual is providing farmers with signs warning dog walkers that livestock are grazing in fields and is calling for people to report out-of-control dogs to a local farmer or the police. The insurer has also backed calls by the National Police Chiefs’ Council to make livestock worrying a recordable offence.