Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tickets for Huddersfield Town’s final game of the season are being offered for sale for more than £200 each – despite warnings to fans about “profiteering.”

The website Ticketbis is advertising for sale more than 50 tickets for the Town v Arsenal game at the John Smith’s Stadium on Sunday, May 13. The game is Gunners boss Arsene Wenger's last game in charge.

Tickets are available in away and home stands including the Fantastic Media stand and the Revell Ward stand.

According to Ticketbis, there were 55 tickets available to buy on Monday afternoon. The prices range from £186 to £216 each.

Fans were warned by Huddersfield Town in August last year not to use online sites to sell home or away tickets.

At the time a club spokesman said: “The club is not willing to tolerate fans profiteering.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

The club’s commercial director Sean Jarvis said at the start of the Premier League season that Town fans were risking having their season cards cancelled if they were caught.

Last year Mr Jarvis said: “This (Ticketbis) is not an official site.

“Do not use. If SC (season card) holders are found to be using as a reselling tool they will have their card rescinded.”

Following the warning two fans had their season cards taken away after they were found trying to sell match tickets.

The club hasn’t revealed the total number of fans caught reselling but a club spokesman said: “Our position remains unchanged; anyone found to be reselling tickets through any other means than Terrier Exchange will have their tickets/Season Cards revoked.”

Terrier Exchange allows season card holders to release their ticket to the club for it to be sold to another supporter. If the ticket is sold, a £5 credit is given towards the 2019/20 season card.

Jim Chisem, secretary of Huddersfield Town Supporters' Association, said: "We would encourage season ticket holders to use the Terrier Exchange system.

"As for those who have bought individual match tickets, we would discourage touting, as it often leads to supporters paying well over the odds. Rampant capitalism is bad enough at the top of football. We don’t need it at the bottom as well."

