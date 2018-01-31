Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A cyclist has urged bike owners to take extra security precautions after two machines costing £3,000 each were stolen.

Phil Wilson, 35, was devastated to discover two racing bikes had been taken from his garage while he and his family were away.

He believes the bikes were taken between 3pm on Friday January 26 and 8pm on Sunday January 28 after thieves had drilled into a lock on his garage at his home in Hanging Heaton, Dewsbury.

The bikes are a Planet X Exocet guru TT machine in blue and white and a Cannondale Supersix EVO in black and red.

“I didn’t realise how easy is it to get into these types of garages. They drilled the lock in the up and over garage door. I am told this is quite a common method.

Phil, who works at Syngenta on Leeds Road, urged bike owners to take extra security precautions.

He is appealing for information about the whereabouts of the bikes to contact police. West Yorkshire Police are investigating.