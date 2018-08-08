Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who stole power tools from Lidl with his partner faces arrest after missing his sentencing hearing.

Kevin Taylor had been due at Kiklees Magistrates’ Court over the theft at the Dewsbury store,

The 39-year-old and his partner had gone into the Bradford Road store on May 26.

They concealed power tools and spirits worth £90 but were stopped as they attempted to leave the supermarket.

Last week Taylor pleaded guilty to theft from a shop and his case was adjourned for a pre-sentence report.

His partner was sentenced at a different court and handed a conditional discharge.

His solicitor Tamara Dove-O’Hara told the Huddersfield court that was travelling from Castleford for the hearing but had promised to be there.

She said: “I refused to leave my office until he confirmed that he was on the bus.”

But despite his assurances Taylor, of Ivy Lane in Wakefield, failed to turn up for the sentencing hearing and magistrates issued a warrant for his arrest.