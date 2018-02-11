Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hardy historic heroines from Joan of Arc to the Suffragettes will be taking over a museum that’s a favourite for Huddersfield folk..

The Women Warriors exhibition will be at the Royal Armouries in Leeds from Tuesday, February 13 to February 21 (10am-5pm).

The exhibition features talks, performances and have-a-go activities based on women who changed the course of history.

Performances will include combat demonstrations showcasing the fighting styles of celebrated female warriors, including Joan of Arc and 17th-century swordswoman La Maupin.

There will also be demonstrations of ‘Suffrajitsu’, famed by Suffragette Edith Garrud during the early-20th century campaign for women’s suffrage.

Visitors can also hear the stories of Cartimandua, a 1st-century Celtic queen, as well as the experiences of women on the frontline during the First World War.

For those wanting to get involved in the action there will be an opportunity to make your own Suffragette rosettes and join the fight for women’s votes in a daily march through the museum.

Events officer Gail Cockerill said: “2018 marks the centenary of the passing of the Representation of the People Act allowing some women the right to vote for the first time. We think this is an especially important time to bring to light the fascinating stories of warrior women throughout history.

“The week will be filled with fun and educational activities for people of all ages to enjoy. Visitors will be able to get up close to the action as they witness the museums interpreters bring to life tales of these trailblazing women through fascinating talks and performances.”

