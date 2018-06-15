The video will start in 8 Cancel

These young lads were caught on camera dicing with death as they travelled on the wrong side of the road on a skateboard.

A driver captured the footage of the two boys flying out of a junction in Almondbury and then nearly colliding with a silver car.

During the hair-raising ride, the children managed speeds of around 25mph. It is believed they were using a skateboard.

The ride is believed to have started at the top of Fernside and then carried onto Fleminghouse Lane. It happened around 8pm on Thursday this week.

A witness described the boys as being aged between 11 and 13.

“It looks like they were using a skateboard. It’s extremely dangerous but we did similar things on BMXs when we were kids.”

After the videos were shared on Facebook, one resident called the boys “dingbats.”