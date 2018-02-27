The video will start in 8 Cancel

It takes its name from a spherical shape so it’s perhaps fitting that we can now see an iconic Huddersfield landmark from all angles.

The Globe Mill in Slaithwaite has been captured in this drone footage giving a birds-eye view of the historic building at the heart of the village.

The mill was targeted by arsonists last week but its concrete arches prevented the fire from spreading.

This footage was captured before the fire.

The redevelopment work is ongoing on the vast 19th century mill and began in 2014.

It had been hoped the first stage was initially due to open in summer 2015 but was held back due to a revised planning proposal.

The mammoth project is set to include a doctor’s surgery, retail units, an artisan hall, cafe and office space.

It will also include the University of Huddersfield’s 3M Buckley Innovation Centre which will rent space to technology-focused businesses.

The Globe One building nearest to Huddersfield Narrow Canal is expected to be the first to open.

The project is on track to open in the summer.