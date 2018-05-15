The video will start in 8 Cancel

A video has emerged appearing to show members of the public detaining a driver allegedly involved in a smash in Cowlersley .

The man, who becomes aggressive, can be heard hurling abuse at the man filming and tells a woman to “go get my car.”

He calls the cameraman a “black b*****d” and aggressively lurches forward, yelling: “I’ll punch your f*****g head in.”

Yesterday a black Range Rover Sport collided with two parked cars at around 5.25pm on Cowlersley Lane at Cowlersley.

All three cars were left badly damaged and the road was closed off until 8pm.

(Image: James Moss)

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police confirmed a man had been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.

In the video, the man repeatedly tries to break free from the people holding him, only to be told: “You’re not going anywhere. You just wrote about three cars off down there.

“You’re f*****g with the wrong people, I’ll tell you that for nowt.”

At one point the cameraman appears to react to something the driver has called him, saying: “You f*****g black motherf****r? Go on, say it again. Say it again. Say it again.”

(Image: Adam Perfect)

The driver responds: “Black b*****d? I’ll punch your f*****g head in.”

A woman, who appears to know the driver, tells the cameraman: “He didn’t mean it.”

Later, the woman talks directly to the driver, who is still trying to escape. She says: “They can’t leave you. Look at the state of you. You need to stand here and man up for this.

(Image: Adam Perfect)

“You are not bringing this trouble to our door when we’ve got two kids in the house.”

Eventually the man is guided towards a nearby house.