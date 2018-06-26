The video will start in 8 Cancel

Firefighters are still battling a huge moorland fire that has been raging for almost three days.

The fire near Dovestones Reservoir on Saddleworth Moor is the biggest our area has seen for years.

Billows of smoke rising into the sky have been spotted from up to 20 miles away , as far away as Ainley Top .

The fire was first reported on Sunday night at 8.20pm and, although it was quickly extinguished, it reignited on Monday morning due to unusually hot and dry weather and light winds.

Firefighters from Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) have been trying to regain control ever since

As the fire enters its third day, amazing drone footage has captured the extent of the blaze.

Five fire crews attended the scene initially, including four wildfire specialist units. On Monday afternoon a further three crews were sent to help out.

Fire Station Manager Lee Bourne, who is the incident commander, reported they were beginning to get the fire under control on Tuesday morning.

“Crews are making good progress this morning and are managing to get a hold on the fire," he said.

“There is a concern about the amount of low lying smoke which is affecting local areas, namely Carbrook, Greenfield and parts of Saddleworth, along with Stalybridge.

“Due to the weather conditions and there being a lack of wind, the smoke has settled so it is important for residents to keep doors and windows closed where there is any visible smoke.”

On Monday afternoon Examiner weatherman Paul Stevens tweeted that the smoke from the fire could been seen form satellites in space.

Warm and dry temperatures are expected to continue for the rest of the week and, while the cause of the Saddleworth Moor fire is still under investigation, the unusually hot weather is thought to be a contributing factor.

It is the second moorland fire in the area in the last two months and the eighteenth in the last year according to GMFRS.

In April this year a fire raged for 5 hours at Dovestones Reservoir, at one point reaching a size of 2km x 2km.