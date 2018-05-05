Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A mystery man put his shopping bags to one side to give an impromptu performance on a piano at Queensgate Market in Huddersfield.

The shopper belted out a rock and roll tune on the upright piano which has been put in one of the vacant units on the market.

The performance at 4pm on Friday was caught on video by stallholder Jason Batley, who said he would love to track down the musician.

While the shopper sang and played the 1964 hit Hi-Heel Sneakers by Tommy Tucker, another shopper seemed more interested in the leaflets displayed on a nearby table.

Jason said: “This elderly gentleman was doing his shopping near our shop. He saw the piano, sat down and played the song – and afterwards got up and carried on as if nothing had happened. He’s a legend and I want to give him his 15 minutes of fame.”

The piano has been supplied by Creative Kirklees for anyone to play as part of a series of art installations occupying a number of vacant units in the market hall.

Jason added: “There are loads of empty units in the market and the council fill them with various things, art exhibitions in some and then they put a piano in this one. We hear Chopsticks being played all the time and then this guy is out doing his shopping and this happens.”

Do you know the mystery performer? Ring the Examiner newsdesk on 01484 437712, e-mail editorial@examiner.co.uk or message us on Facebook or Twitter.