A councillor has called for the instigator of a “toxic” fire to be prosecuted.

Newsome Green Party councillor Andrew Cooper said he got several phone and text messages last Saturday (April 14) morning from residents about a fire and acrid black smoke at the rear of the former Newsome Taps pub – previously Newsome Working Men’s Club – at St John’s Road, Newsome.

But Newsome Tap owner Stuart Smith, who plans to build 14 sheltered homes on the site of the former bowling green behind the working men’s club, said he had been burning wood – and accused the local Green Party of “scraping the barrel” and petty behaviour in complaining about the blaze.

Clr Cooper said he made his way to the site, adding: “When I arrived I saw a huge bonfire with white plastic material and an awful smell. I and a local resident took close up pictures and video from a number of locations around the site.

“One of the workmen approached us and asked us to stop filming as there was a three-year-old child on the site. He then pointed towards the bowling club where Stuart Smith was standing holding a young child. This appeared to be a bizarre attempt to stop us gathering evidence of the fire. I pointed out that this was no place for a young child or anybody with all these toxic fumes.

“I have approached Kirklees Environmental Services and asked them to pursue a prosecution. It is straightforwardly against the law to burn toxic material in this way and I have had a number of people living nearby tell me they have felt ill following the fire. No-one should be above the law.”

Clr Cooper said he had also contacted the Environment Agency about the incident.

He said the fire was filmed from gardens and a garage site nearby. He challenged the men about the burning of plastic, adding: “They flatly denied it and said it was just wood, but you could see other material in there. The fire smouldered for several days.”

Mr Smith said: “We were burning some rubbish. We informed the fire service and said we were doing a controlled burn.”

He said he had been concerned that his three-year-old son was being filmed and had sent his older son to tell them to stop.

Mr Smith said: “I am well within my rights to burn off wood. To my knowledge, there was no plastic there.”

He said he had waited until the weekend when a nearby children’s nursery was closed and the blaze had been attended at all times.

He added: “The wood has been there for quite some time. It was full of rats and that was causing problems with neighbouring properties, so the fire has got rid of them.”

Mr Smith said: “I have not done anything wrong environmentally. We fired a wood pile, it’s simple.”

Mr Smith said the Green Party had objected to all of his development plans for the former working men’s club and seemed to want to put the “kibosh” on any development.

Mr Smith caused uproar when he bought the working men’s club in 2014 and swiftly turfed out the bowlers.

Bowlers and Newsome councillors claimed there was a covenant protecting the green from development and in October, 2015, they staged a protest.

After months of bitter wrangling, Mr Smith back-tracked on this threat, claiming his late grandfather Frank came to him in a dream and told him to leave the bowling green alone. But last year, development work began on the site following approval of plans to convert the pub to housing.