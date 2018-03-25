The video will start in 8 Cancel

Armed police carried out a midnight raid which woke residents in a Dewsbury street.

Residents watched from their homes as armed officers swooped in Brewery Lane in Thornhill Lees on Saturday night.

Some residents filmed the drama and in this footage a police officer can clearly be heard shouting instructions to a suspect.

The officer appears to be arresting a suspect near a car and he shouts: “Go nice and slow.

“Get out. Hands up where we can see them.”

Then he barks: “Look at me, look at me. Go next to your mate and get down on the floor.”

Residents shared what happened on Facebook with many thinking it may be connected to an armed raid on a mobile phone shop in nearby Savile Town earlier in the day.

Two masked raiders, one brandishing a handgun, burst into The Phonemarket in Savile Road just before 5pm on Saturday and one jumped over the counter and grabbed around 10 phones before the pair fled in a waiting car. Two staff and a customer in the shop were shocked but unhurt.

West Yorkshire Police could not give any information about the Brewery Lane swoop.

Four men have been arrested and were being quizzed about the phone shop raid.