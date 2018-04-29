The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A professional rugby team swapped their boots for ballet shoes as they took their first steps in the studio.

Timestep Dance Studio owner Rachel Walmsley invited the Batley Bulldogs to her Heckmondwike base recently.

And the somewhat unusual sight of the players doing pirouttes was captured on video which has since gone viral on Twitter.

Meet the Huddersfield Town fans cheering on The Terriers - in Kenya!

Rachel explained: “The guys didn’t know what was going on until they arrived! It all came about because Assistant Coach Danny Maun is also Timestep Community Dance charity ambassador.

“The whole team did a full hour ballet lesson.

“It was such a fun experience. There were a lot of laughs, you can hear them on the video, but they did get into it and take it seriously and genuinely wanted to learn.

“It’s great to show what is involved in ballet and the flexibility and strength needed. It also breaks down stereotype barriers to show that men and boys can do ballet.

“They did a a warm up and pirouettes, jumps and turns. We ended the session with pilates stretching.”

Danny tweeted: “Really proud to be an ambassador for the amazing @TimestepD @timestepdance.

“They are committed to helping transform lives, breakdown barriers and give the elderly and people with special needs and disabilities the chance to learn new skills.”