This cabbie was caught jumping a red light directly in front of a West Yorkshire Police traffic cop.

The traffic officer was waiting in marked car when the private hire driver passed in front of him at traffic lights at Lockwood.

Police said the rushing cab driver would be receiving a £100 fine and three points on their driving licence for an offence of failing to comply with traffic light signals.

The cabbie was issued with a Traffic Offence Report and will receive details of the fine and points through the post.

Police will also send details of what happened to Kirklees Licensing officers as the cab firm is a local one.

The video footage was shared on social media by West Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit.