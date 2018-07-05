The video will start in 8 Cancel

“when you’ve survived a cancer diagnosis nothing scares you!”

Those are the words of brave Sandra Garside of Shelley who decided to take to the skies for a cancer charity.

Sandra, 56, was diagnosed with breast cancer last August when she found a lump and was checked out at Calderdale Royal Hospital.

Doctors carried out a series of tests confirming the lump was a rare type of cancer, and she underwent surgery just days later.

Sandra explained: “I have yearly mammograms as there is a family history of breast cancer so when I found the lump went to hospital.

“I was totally devastated when I was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“Nine days after the surgery I had the news I was hoping for, that it hadn’t spread, and they scheduled a three week course of radiotherapy at Jimmy’s, just to dot the i’s and cross the t’s.

“The staff were fantastic. They really couldn’t do enough for you.”

Within days of her last radiotherapy treatment Sandra, who works in the head office reception at Batleys Cash and Carry on Leeds Road, decided to embark on her next challenge.

She decided to raise cash for Leeds Cares, formerly Leeds Hospital Charitable Foundation, with the support of her partner Martin, son Jamie, friends and her local community.

After two charity auctions at The Bridge in Huddersfield alongside generous donations from her biker community friends, she set her sights on the skies.

Sandra added: “I wanted to do something different to a coffee morning or event and a wingwalk ticked the box.

“On the day, the pilot could tell I wasn’t nervous and was really up for it and did more steep climbs. It was absolutely awesome and a great way to end a year of fundraising on a high.”

Sandra has to-date raised £6,850 which will be shared between Leeds Cares, based at St James’ Hospital, and MacMillan.

It’s not too late to add extra funds to the pot and you can donate via Sandra’s page at Justgiving.com/Sandra-Garside.