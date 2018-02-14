The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Candles were lit at 5am this morning in commemoration of 17 girls who tragically died in a Colnebridge cotton mill.

A group of people gathered to mark the 200th anniversary of the disaster – exactly 200 years to the moment after the tragic fire broke out.

The names of those who died – all aged between nine and 18 – were read out by Ian Jones as candles were lit in their memory.

Historian Richard Heath was one of those at the site of Atkinson’s cotton mill and he said the tragic blaze started when 10-year-old Jim Thornton was ordered to go downstairs to the card room to fetch some rovings.

Instead of being given a glass lamp, he was given a candle and the flame brushed some of the loose cotton.

Mr Heath said it would have gone up “like an explosion” and that young Jim was given an “impossible task.”

Mr Heath told those who gathered how young Jim Thornton ran to alert others to the blaze, he was also the last person to get out of the mill alive, having curled himself into a ball and rolled down a burning staircase.

A candle was also lit in dedication to the nine people who survived the blaze.

A special memorial service took place at Kirkheaton Parish Church on Saturday to remember the victims of the horrific fire.