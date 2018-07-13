Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

CCTV footage has captured the moment three boys dragged heavy picnic tables from outside a village pub and left them in the middle of a main road at night.

The video shows four boys approach The Sun Country Inn at Lightcliffe at 1.45am on Friday.

They uproot the large wooden benches from the pavement in front of the pub and carry them into the middle of a dark Wakefield Road - where they leave them to be hit by oncoming vehicles.

Jon Stark, general manager of The Sun Country Inn, posted the CCTV footage on social media in the hope the boys can be identified.

"I've lived in the village for a long time. I daresay if I got a good look at their faces I would know who they are and I would know their parents - they probably come in this pub and are lovely people," said Jon.

"They are kids who have probably had their first dose of alcohol.

"It's just high jinx - but it's bloody dangerous high jinx.

"Like all our outdoor furniture those benches are painted black. If a bike had come down there it we could be looking at a very different story."

In the end no vehicles collided with the tables before Jon discovered and removed them from the road this morning.

The Sun Country Inn has no intention of reporting the incident to the police at this stage.

Jon explained: "We don't want to go straight to prosecutions. This is the first time this has happened and we'd rather say: 'Look, pack it in. We all live in this community.'

"Hopefully their parents will find out what has happened and give them a good talking to."

Jon said he has contacted local schools and "asked them to have a word with their students."