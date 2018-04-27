The video will start in 8 Cancel

Police were called to the John Smith’s Stadium after spectators at a boxing event started brawling - and then continued fighting outside.

A large number of people including children were at the Niko’s Fight Night event on Saturday when violence broke out at around 9pm.

Video footage of the fighting shows chairs being used as weapons and security staff trying to calm the situation.

Stadium bosses are now carrying out an investigation into the disorder.

On the video footage a man on the event PA system can be heard saying: “Stop fighting, stop it guys - there’s children in here.”

As the brawling continues, he says: “Everyone needs to calm down.”

At one point someone shouts “who wants it?”

A West Yorkshire police spokesman said: “Police were called at about 9.11pm on Saturday to a report a group of spectators had begun fighting inside premises on Stadium Way while attending a sporting event there.

“The stadium was cleared by staff with reports that some disorder continued outside before parties dispersed.

“Officers attended and spoke with persons still present but no reports of assault were made and no injuries were disclosed.”

Gareth Davies, managing director of stadium operator KSDL, said an inquiry was taking place.

He added: “We are aware that there were issues, including an element of disorder, at an externally booked event held here at the stadium on Saturday.

“We are very disappointed by the behaviour of some individuals who attended this event and are currently conducting our own inquiry.”

The event on Saturday was advertised as Niko’s Fight Night in association with Caged Steel.

Organiser Niko Gjoka, who runs a martial arts academy at Paddock, said he had organised around 20 fight nights at the stadium without any problems.

He said he is planning to work with stadium officials and Caged Steel staff to improve security at future events.

“I apologise for what happened, it was out of my control,” he said. “We all want to see security improved as we do not want to see this happen again.

“We will change a few things around so rival supporters are not close to one another. A lot of things will change. I am waiting to have discussions with the stadium and with Caged Steel.”

He said the trouble lasted around five minutes, adding: “We tried to calm it down. It wasn’t nice for the kids to see it. I have had nearly 20 shows and have not had a problem before.”