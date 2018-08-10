The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This titanic tussle between a cormorant and an eel was caught on camera by holidaymaker Richard Firth.

Richard was on a family holiday in the Kent seaside town Ramsgate when he spotted the bird battling to eat the eel - which was having none of it.

Richard, who is from Huddersfield, saw the bird dive beneath the water before it emerged with the eel in its beak.

He captured the footage during a stroll at Ramsgate harbour while holidaying with wife Julie and children Charlie, 10, and Isla, 12.

He said: “Stroll at Ramsgate harbour this morning when this happened. It’s an eel and a cormorant. I saw it dive down and then re-emerge with it in its mouth.”

Watch the video until the end to see what happened to the eel.