A trolley dash winner stocked up on more than £200-worth of goods after winning a raffle.

Carl Bird, of Ravensthorpe, dashed around the Mirfield Co-op after the store donated a trolley dash to the MyMirfield Dinner and Awards fundraiser.

He raced through the store over two minutes stocking up on meat, cheese, tinned and household items – plus a few inflatables too.

Married to Gemma, he said: “It went far too quick – but I got more than a month’s shop for us.”

In Carl’s allocated two minutes, he managed to fill two trollies with £244-worth of goods. He also collected four inflatables, each with a £10 Co-op voucher attached, plus he was presented with alcohol at the end – for not filling his trolley with beer and wine.

The trolley dash was started by Mayor of Mirfield and MyMirfield founder Martin Ibberson and organised by Co-op store manager John Marsh.

The MyMirfield fundraiser supports community initiatives and helps raise funds towards the town’s ‘Mirfield in Bloom’ that will bring together the community, encourages civic pride and makes Mirfield bloom thanks to floral planters.

Richard Hartley, of MyMirfield, said: “This in turn can help boost the local economy through increased footfall and tourism. The aim in the first year is to improve the look of the railway station, canal and bridges, decorate the high street and to encourage other initiatives across the town.

“Their plan then is to enter the town category of the Yorkshire in Bloom competition.”

Mirfield’s Co-op Community Team was also recognised at the awards for all it does in the town, from planting bulbs along the canal, spending time in schools and supporting many local community events.