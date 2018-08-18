The video will start in 8 Cancel

This is the panic-inducing moment a reckless driver overtook a man turning off a busy road in an act which left him “traumatised”.

Roy Mawhinney was driving to work on Penistone Road between Kirkburton and Lepton when the terrifying incident occurred on Wednesday morning.

The 61-year-old from Holmfirth was indicating right and turning into the Reliance Precision Ltd car park when the silver Vauxhall Corsa overtook him on the wrong side of the road at high speed.

The incident left him shaken and “traumatised”, according to colleague David Black.

David said: “He had been indicating to turn off so there was absolutely no reason why the car behind should have been overtaking.

“If you slow it down, the car was about 80 per cent into the entrance of the car park - if anyone had been walking across along the pavement they’d have been killed instantly.

“The driver must have been doing around double the 40mph speed limit.

“The idiocy is astounding.”

The shocking moment was captured on Roy’s dashcam when it happened at around 6.25am on Wednesday.

West Yorkshire Police have been contacted about the incident.