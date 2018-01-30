The video will start in 8 Cancel

This taxi driver was caught on the wrong side of the road as he avoided using a junction.

The cabbie’s manoeuvre, caught on dash-cam in Heckmondwike earlier this month, was shared online by a driver who said it appeared that bad drivers faced “zero consequences” due to a lack of visible policing.

He said: “The taxi turned off the main road, cutting across our lane as he didn’t want to wait to turn.

“We’ve seen it happen before at that junction as it’s notoriously difficult to get across when traffic is heavy.”

He said too many drivers, including those who drive for a living, had a poor attitude towards the rules of the road.

“That kind of driving is indicative of the kind of attitude plenty of drivers have; the idea that their own concerns are of greater importance than those of everyone else.

“I’m sure there are countless people in Huddersfield alone that see this kind of thing and worse every day.

“Whether people that drive like this are even aware of the potential impact I couldn’t say, but a lack of visible policing and zero consequences for such actions can’t help.”

The driver, who did not want to be named, said he would have liked to have shared the footage online with West Yorkshire Police.

“I’d report it online but there’s no option to do so.”

No-one was available from West Yorkshire Police to comment on what drivers should do if they capture bad driving on dash-cams.