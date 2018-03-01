The video will start in 8 Cancel

It’s not just kids who are enjoying the snow but our four-legged friends are getting in on the glorious white stuff.

Dale Longley and his wife Caroline braved the cold to let their Shih Tzu pets Roxy and Dexter at Kirkheaton Playing Fields.

As this cute video shows the animals natural search instincts kicked in despite the deep snow they ploughed the path and appeared to be enjoying themselves.

Dale explained: “Roxy loves the snow; it’s like having in a two year old.

“There was a drift at the other end of the field and we noticed the other day that they enjoyed jumping in it.

“I must admit I did set them up a little bit as it seemed quite deep.

“Roxy did actually look like she was swimming at one stage!”

But Dale and Caroline ensured their pets were having fun and warm, even donning their fleece lined coats for the outing.

And pet owner Sally Hackney let her 18 month Border Collie Billy and 16 week old pup Bess out in the snow.

Sally said: “They’re not working dogs but Billy does agility with the police and Bess will once she get a bit older.

“It was great to watching them play and run free in snow. It’s a novelty, it makes you smile, and reminds me of being a child.”

Sally took the dogs to Southowram and a park behind Ainley Top where she captured this great video of them in the snow.