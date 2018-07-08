The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A dramatic car fire caused delays for traffic on the M62 this afternoon (Sun).

Two lanes of the westbound carriageway between junction 21 for Milnrow and junction 20 for Oldham were closed for more than an hour as firefighters and police attended the scene.

The incident was captured on video by Chloe Millward, who was passing the scene as the fire took hold.

The car was well alight and the blaze had spread to the grass verge.

Images showed the vehicle ablaze with smoke obscuring all lanes of the carriageway.

Motorists were warned of delays.

Highways England tweeted: “A car fire has spread to the nearby verge. Two lanes (of 3) closed. @manchesterfire now on scene and dealing with the vehicle and verge fire. “Two lanes now open past the scene. Delays building however.

“Please pass with care and be aware further emergency services are on the way.”

In an update at 5.25pm highways officials announced that all lanes had re-opened and the vehicle was now on the hard shoulder, adding: “The fire has been extinguished and there’s no smoke at scene any more.”