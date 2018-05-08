The video will start in 8 Cancel

Emley residents captured dramatic footage of a helicopter lifting huge sections of a new mast into place.

The helicopter arrived at the Emley Moor mast site yesterday and began lifting sections of a new mast.

Each 2.5 tonne section was then secured by riggers working atop the temporary mast.

The airlift was caught on camera by Gemma Wright who said: “It was amazing to see. The riggers are brave and the helicopter pilot must be skilled to do that.”

When completed, the temporary structure will be 317m (1,040ft) - just shy of the existing tower which is 1,084ft.

The new mast will stand next to the concrete tower until the end of 2021.

A spokesman for mast operator Arqiva said: “The helicopter is now based on site and will be working whenever the weather allows.

“It is lifting each new section of the temporary mast into place, where they are attached by riggers positioned at the top of the mast.

“Each section weighs around 2.5 tonnes. It will repeat this task until the mast is at its full height.”

The completion date is subject to weather conditions but is expected to be towards the end of this months when the antennae will be mounted at the top.

Then the antenna will be connected to equipment on the ground TV signals to be transmitted while work is undertaken on the original Emley Moor mast.

The second mast needs to be built while vital work is carried out on the broadcasting technology on the original Grade II listed structure.