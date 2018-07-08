The video will start in 8 Cancel

Around 100 firefighters were called to a huge fire at a recycling plant in Birstall on Saturday afternoon.

Tom Rhodes captured shocking footage as he passed the DS Smith recycling depot on Gelderd Road, which was engulfed by flames.

Firefighters were deployed from stations across Leeds and Bradford to Pennine View Industrial Estate near to Birstall Shopping Park.

Tom's video shows billows of black smoke filling the sky and as the camera nears the depot, licks of orange flame can be seen emitting form the roof of the building.

Police closed surrounding roads as fire crews battled to get the fire under control.

Yorkshire Ambulance's Hazardous Area Teams also attended the scene but nobody was injured in the incident.

Jim Butters, area manager at West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service, said around 20 pumps attended the fire.

He said they were tackling the fire in bales of recycled paper and it was unclear what the cause was.

He added: Fires are easily ignitable and that's one of the safety messages we've been putting out. Fires can easily spread particularly with the conditions we have at the moment."