A Coastguard helicopter crew winched an injured woman to safety after she suffered suspected spinal injuries in a nasty fall.

The Brighouse woman hurt her back in a fall onto stone steps in remote woodland at Hardcastle Crags, a woodland valley visitor attraction near Hebden Bridge.

Rescuers on the ground requested assistance from the Humber Coastguard because a winch rescue was needed as there was nowhere to land.

A spokesman for Calder Valley Search & Rescue said its members had attended the scene on Sunday at around 4.30pm along with the Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

He added: “Twenty three members immediately made their way to the location in team vehicles or directly.

“Once on-scene, a team doctor provided casualty care and pain relief before the lady was placed in a pelvic binder and then immobilised in a vacuum mattress ready for evacuation.

“Air assistance from the HM Coastguard was requested due to the possibility of spinal injuries and remote woodland location. The casualty was then winched to the helicopter and flown to hospital.

“We’ve since had an update that the casualty had suffered soft tissue injury but thankfully no fractures.”

The injured woman’s husband took to social media to praise the rescuers.

He said: “Massive thank you to all involved yesterday.

“A great group of guys and girls that were absolutely diamond in all that they did - caring for the Mrs; keeping me well informed and even a bit of dog sitting and child minding for good measure.

“You made the situation the most comfortable you could. Absolutely fantastic guys. Thanks again and keep up the fantastic work.”

He said his wife was “struggling to get mobile” but was expected to be out of hospital shortly.