A Huddersfield motorist who captured three incidents on his dash-cam in an hour has claimed that driving standards in West Yorkshire are deteriorating.

The driver, who does not want to be named, was in Scotland last week but didn’t see a single instance of poor driving.

Back in West Yorkshire, he witnessed three incidents of questionable driving in an hour in Bradford.

He said: “I drove hundreds of miles around Scotland last week. People were courteous to each other and there was no insane rushing through traffic to save five seconds.”

On Monday his dash-cam captured three separate incidents in Bradford involving a cab driver, a VW Golf driver and a van driver.

He questioned whether West Yorkshire Police’s Operation Steerside, set up to combat bad driving in Bradford, had affected driver behaviour.

“I’m sure we all have anecdotes about bad driving in the area but it seems like things are getting worse.

“I’d be interested to see if Operation Steerside has had an impact in Bradford.”

Operation Steerside has led to 4,366 drivers being caught for speeding, 976 for using a mobile phone, 4,566 for no seatbelt and 998 for no insurance. A total of 1,095 vehicles were seized.