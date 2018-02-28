The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This driver is thought to have lost control and slammed into a parked car when he squirted water onto his windscreen.

Motorist Carol Hartley caught the incident on dash-cam as she drove down New North Road near the junction with Vernon Avenue on Monday evening.

After Carol stopped to offer help the crashed driver told her he’d squirted his windscreen and the water had frozen, blocking his view.

“He was shaken up,” she said. “He didn’t have a phone with him so I lent him mine. It was reported to police and he left a note on the car’s windscreen.”

Carol, of Mirfield, said the driver had only just set off when the accident happened.

She is now urging other motorists to take extra care in icy conditions especially when trying to clear windscreens while on the move.

The AA advises the use of undiluted screenwash during cold snaps.

A spokesman said: “In extremely cold conditions, you can use screenwash concentrate without adding any water.

“This helps to avoid the fluid freezing in the washer nozzles and on the windscreen - particularly dangerous when you’re driving.

“Don’t use washing up liquid as it produces too much foam, or engine antifreeze which can damage the paintwork.”