The son of an ex-police officer led police on a high speed chase through Dewsbury.

Suliman Akbar reached speeds of up to 70mph in a residential street before reversing into a police car.

The 22-year-old, who has never held a driving licence, does not drink and was pressured into driving his drunk friends home from a party, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Michael Smith, prosecuting, said that in the early hours of September 11 last year officers were in patrol in Dewsbury when they noticed Akbar driving a rented blue Golf.

A several-minute long pursuit ensued and he drove on the wrong side of the road, through red lights and nearly collided with an ambulance.

The chase came to an end at red lights when he tried to force his way past a Ford Mondeo and got struck.

His two passengers escaped and he reversed into the police car behind him, damaging the bumper. He was arrested at the scene.

Mr Smith said: “The vehicle had been hired by another man in Leeds a few days before so the Crown can’t say how it came into possession of the defendant.”

Akbar, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

Probation officer Gohar Khan told the court: “He was at a party with some friends.

“His friends were in drink. This defendant does not drink.

“They persuaded him to drive and the defendant felt obligated.

“He saw the police and panicked.

“His father is an ex-police officer and his family are very unhappy with him. He is ashamed of his actions and how they have affected his relationship with his family and the local community.”

Andrew Dallas, mitigating, said that Akbar, of Lobley Street, Heckmondwike, panicked when he saw the police car, adding: “He said it was his fear of his father finding out.”

Mr Dallas continued: “One can well imagine that this is a good family with strict boundaries and a young man just out of his teenage years.

“He made a terrible mistake and is now remorseful for it.”

Recorder Patrick Palmer told Akbar: “It is plain these offences are out of character and I can regard it as an isolated incident - one that you are not likely to commit again.”

Akbar, who works full time in a factory and volunteers as a boxing coach, was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work.

He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.