Newly qualified firefighters' graduation was soured by a scrap with pub bouncers, it is claimed.

A video said to be of West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS) staff getting in a scuffle with doormen at Yates’s in central Leeds has been leaked to the media.

The source said the group of men were “newly passed out” and had only finished their training a day earlier.

It is thought the night out in Leeds, which included an experienced member of the WYFRS training team, was to celebrate their qualification as fully fledged firefighters.

The footage shows two doormen at the Boar Lane boozer desperately trying to block the group of about ten men from entering.

One man makes an effort to barge past and as he is pushed away a number of the group begin pushing and shoving, with one squaring up to start a fist-fight with a doorman.

It is not known what caused the disturbance.

The source said the video of the unsavoury incident had been “doing the rounds” around WYFRS.

They said the fight ended with one firefighter being arrested and another spoken to by police.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed they had attended.

A spokesperson said: “Police were called to a public house on Boar Lane, Leeds at about 1.20am on Saturday, April 21 to a report of a disturbance.

“A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and released pending continuing enquiries.”

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service was asked to comment on the video and it did not deny the incident.

A spokesperson said: “West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service demands high professional standards, exemplified by our culture and values including integrity and responsibility as public servants.

“Should there be a breach the matter is always taken seriously.”