The owner of a Seat Leon car is appealing for information after a driver crashed into it, reversed and then drove away.

It happened on Riley Lane in Kirkburton on Tuesday at around 6.05pm and involved a black car, possibly a BMW or a Golf.

The owner of the Seat caught the incident on CCTV.

The footage appears to show the black car travelling at a low speed before it crosses onto the wrong side of the road and hits the rear of the Seat.

The driver appears to pause for around 10 seconds before reversing and driving away.

The Seat owner, who did not want to be named, said: "My thoughts are that the driver must have not been paying attention but I'm glad no-one was hurt. I really want the owner to get in contact with me because it's the right thing to do. I am not mad or angry, I just want to be compensated via insurance."

West Yorkshire Police have been informed.