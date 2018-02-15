Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Drone technology is being used to give firefighters a bird’s eye view of big blazes in Kirklees, Calderdale and beyond.

Officers with West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS) have been specially-trained and licenced to operate the drone as part of a six-month pilot scheme.

And they have already seen results after the device provided crucial aerial footage of a large-scale fire on the outskirts of Leeds.

The drone will also be used to assist crews whilst dealing with road traffic collisions, wildfires and animal rescues, as well as more specialised situations such as structural collapse, flooding, and incidents involving hazardous materials.

A WYFRS spokesman said using the device provided opportunities to view incidents from a new vantage point and particularly when related to rescues from height, water or in trenches.

Area manager Nick Smith stressed the importance of harnessing new technologies “to improve our capability as an emergency service.”

Referring to the Leeds blaze he added: “The drone has already proved invaluable. It provided us with an eye in the sky.

“The aerial footage helped us better understand the extent of the fire and damage. We believe this new asset is going to make a big difference for fire and rescue service operations and the safety of the public of West Yorkshire.”

Currently the drone will potentially be flying during daylight hours Monday to Friday and at weekends. Members of the public are asked not to fly any drone near to fire service incidents as it may interfere with the operation of WYFRS drone, and mean that it would have to land.