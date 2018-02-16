The video will start in 8 Cancel

Unless you’re into Punjabi pop music you may not have heard of Aidan M.

But Huddersfield-born Aidan Mufti is enjoying a fair degree of success online.

His music videos have been clocking up hundreds of thousands of views on YouTube.

And Aidan, who goes by the stage name of Aidan M, is hoping his latest single ‘Switched’ will be even more successful.

The song, about a cheating ex, was written and recorded in Huddersfield and produced by expert Asian music producers in Mumbai, India.

Keeping it local, the video for Switched was shot at Northern Fitness, Linthwaite. Aidan’s previous videos have been filmed in local places such as St George’s Square and at Shaks Specialist Cars, Northgate.

And while the married dad’s music – a mix of RnB, bhangra, Bollywood, and Punjabi pop with Punjabi and English lyrics – has been recorded and filmed in Huddersfield and West Yorkshire, it has enjoyed some international success in Pakistan and Dubai.

You can watch Aidan’s other music videos by visiting YouTube and searching for ‘AidanMsinger’.

Aidan, 35, from Bradley, began singing from a young age.

His older brother and manager Jay says: “When he was a kid he was always singing but he never took it seriously.

“Over the last few years he’s decided it was time to give it a go.

“I like to see him do well; he has a big heart and he wants to gain worldwide recognition but he also wants to help people and charities.”