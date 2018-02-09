Huddersfield Giants celebrated with a dressing room victory song after beating Warrington Wolves 20-6 at the John Smith’s Stadium.
A video posted on social media shows the players joining in with a version of Rockin’ All Over the World - with a drummer doing his best to bash out a rhythm.
The Giants posted it on Twitter with the simple message: 1 Home Game. 1 Win.
Giants fans obviously loved it but not everyone was convinced by the singing.
Warrington Wolves fan Andy Bibby tweeted: “Can someone translate that please?”
Natalie Smith, who works in marketing at the stadium, posted the video on her Twitter page with the message: “Woooo! Fantastic win for the boys!! Onto the next one.”
Next up for the Giants is St Helens at home on Friday, February 23,