The Huddersfield marathon will take in some of the most scenic parts of the town.

The 2018 Huddersfield marathon and half marathon route is back on Sunday June 3 and will follow the route of previous years.

Organisers say while the rural areas provides a challenge with hills, it also brings runners back to fulfil the challenge.

The full 26.2 mile run will be two laps of the half marathon.

The route:

It will leave the race centre at the YMCA in Salendine Nook and head to Mount then over the M62 towards Jagger Green and then onto Outlane.

It will then take in rural roads in Calderdale before heading up to Scammonden, Pole Moor, Scapegoat Hill then into Golcar , along Swallow lane and Leymoor Road, towards Longwood and up Longwood Gate then New Hey Road, back to the race centre for the half marathon.

Full marathon runners will complete a second lap.

The running surface:

This race will be on roads with one or two hills along the way. Most of the surface is tarmac or concrete and takes in country lanes.

You can enter by visiting: www.racespace.com/wane-law/huddersfield-marathon-half-marathon or visit www.whiterosemarathons.co.uk/huddersfield-marathon for more details.