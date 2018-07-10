The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This cracking ‘keepy-uppy’ World Cup video made at a Huddersfield school has been shared across the world on social media.

It was made over a three-day period by teachers Jordan Firth and Mark Tomlinson with help from colleagues at Lindley Infant School.

The video has been viewed around 50,000 times and has been shared in Spain, Sweden and the United States.

In the video, headteacher Nicola Beaumont puts the ball in the back of the net at the end.

She’s confident that England has a good chance to lift the gold World Cup trophy and says the children have been “buzzing” with excitement after seeing the video.

“I feel pretty confident if England can get through tomorrow night. If we get to the final we will go for it.”

The school has staged a football tournament with groups of children representing each nation, with matches played at lunchtimes. Teachers also allowed pupils to watch some of the games during school time.