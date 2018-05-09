The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town fans posed for photos in the French sunshine as they prepared to tackle the first leg of a charity bike ride.

The Pedal for Pounds 9 cyclists set off from the northern French town of Avelin today (Wednesday) heading for Albert which is 60 miles away.

Riders are calling in at cemeteries and war memorials along the 282-mile route in memory of six Huddersfield Town players killed in the Great War which ended 100 years ago.

On the first day the 175 riders will visit the memorials of Edward John Didymus, Leigh Roose and Charles Edward Randall.

The ride finishes on Saturday May 12.

The cyclists are raising money for the Keep It Up campaign, which generates funds for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and this season for the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice, Hollybank and the Town Foundation.

If you want to donate, visit www.justgiving.com/keepitupcampaign or text KIUC98 £5 (or any other amount) to 70070.

A spokesman said club director Sean Jarvis had given an “inspirational speech” to riders as they prepared to set off.

Mr Jarvis, who is taking part in the ride along with club chairman Dean Hoyle, said: “The Terrier spirit doesn’t just apply to the lads on the pitch. Remember it. Every turn of the wheel, you are saving people’s lives.”