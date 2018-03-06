The video will start in 8 Cancel

The moment brave takeaway boss Adil Arshad Mahmood was shot trying to stop a thief stealing the shop takings was captured on crystal clear CCTV.

Adil, who runs Rajas in Bradford Road, Hillhouse, was shot three times by a masked gunman who came into the shop, held up three terrified members of staff and raided the till of around £900.

The CCTV shows the man bursting into the shop, pulling a gun out and grabbing notes from the till - before Adil heroically runs at him and smashes him into the shop door.

The pair fall grappling to the floor outside the shop, and the gunman can be seen scrabbling for notes before running away.

And Adil comes staggering back into the shop as a worker holds his head in his hands.

Unbelievably, Adil , who suffered three gunshot wounds to his shoulder and neck, is seen walking around covered in blood.

This morning Adil was being treated in intensive care at Leeds General Infirmary.

He said: "I am in the intensive care unit. My lungs were deflated and they are bruised.

"They've had to keep a close eye on me. I haven't been in theatre yet but they are looking at that as the next step.

"They can't operate on me until the lung problem is sorted."

Adil was in the toilet at Rajas when the gunman struck in the early hours of Monday morning.

Three staff told the gunman they couldn’t open the till but he ignored them and grabbed the day’s takings of between £800 and £900.

Today he said he could remember everything about the attack.

He said: "I can remember clearly what happened. I was awake the whole way through."

The CCTV footage is currently with police, he added.

Det Chief Insp Jim Griffiths, of the homicide and major enquiry team, said: "We believe this was a targeted attack, one which caused the victim serious injuries. He is currently in hospital receiving treatment.

"All firearms incidents are taken incredibly seriously and we are conducting a thorough investigation to establish the circumstances.

"I would like to appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and witnessed the incident itself or anyone matching the above description to come forward to the police to assist with our ongoing investigation."

Contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.