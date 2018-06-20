Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Multi award winning Lindley School Choir gave one of their biggest ever performances after being invited to the House of Commons to celebrate their achievements.

The choir - which has been crowned Barnado’s UK School Choir Champions for three consecutive years - was invited to the State Rooms at Speaker’s House to perform in front of MPs and dignitaries today (Weds).

Colne Valley MP Thelma Walker organised the event to celebrate their continuing success with special permission from Mr Speaker, The Rt Hon John Bercow MP.

Led by conductor Alison North MBE, who was recognised for her work in the New Year’s Honours List, the choir performed seven songs to the delight of the small crowd.

Introducing the choir Mrs Walker labelled them Premier League - perhaps in a nod to them being thrice champions.

She added: “As a former headteacher one of my favourite things is listening to children sing.

“This is a very special day. I’ve had many special days in Parliament since becoming MP for Colne Valley but this has all the ingredients for being the most special day.

“We are in Mr Speaker’s House which is one of the most beautiful in this palace and the country and it is all about these children.

“This is about the children, teachers and parents from my home and it is about the joy of music.”

The pupils then performed several songs, some of which they sang to take the title in front of a crowd of 3,000 people at the UK School Choir finals.

Mrs North said she had been supported massively in her drive to inspire the children through music by the two head teachers who have held the post during her time at the school.

She added: “This is the result of all that passion and it is something the head, governors and staff share.

“Maths and English are vital but there is a huge emphasis on music and performing arts at our school.

“We invest in all those things that have allowed our children to turn into confident, passionate and dedicated pupils who learn self-esteem, enormous teamwork and above all enjoyment.”

The choir started life at the school in 1999 and over the years has had a huge amount of success, not only winning the UK schools award for the last three years but also winning Songs of Praise choir of the year twice and BBC choir of the year.

But Mrs North said the last three years had been exceptional, although the choir will now need to rebuild as 25 members - many of which have been part of it for all three UK victories - will leave the school at the end of this term.

After their performance the pupils were treated to a trip to the theatre to watch Wicked.