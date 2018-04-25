Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A former pupil returned to Salendine Nook High School to give current students some lessons in magic.

Luke Lenihan, 19, who has amazed the likes of UFC world champion fighter Conor McGregor, boxers Anthony Joshua and Floyd Mayweather Jr and singer Peter Andre with his close-up magic tricks, took assembly for the school’s 260 Year 11 pupils.

He spoke on the subjects of motivation and striving for success – as well as calling some of the students up on stage to help with some of the tricks.

The Birchencliffe-based magician, who has been performing magic for more than six years, has entertained guests at black tie dinners, weddings and awards nights with his mystifying table magic at venues ranging from the John Smith’s Stadium to the O2 Arena.

He became interested in magic when he was about 13 and at 15 became a member of Huddersfield Magic Circle. Since then, he has worked all over the UK.

Joe Flaherty, transition coordinator at the school, said: “Luke spoke a little bit about how he did at school and what he had to do since he left to reach his dream.

“He came to the school last year to talk to the Year 11s about motivation and following your goals. He got in touch and said he wanted to give a bit back to the school and talk about the route he has taken. He has already done an assembly for the Year 10s.

“All the students were very impressed.”