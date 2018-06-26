The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A major Halifax road was ripped apart on Monday afternoon when an underground water pipe burst.

The water pressure broke through the tarmac surface of Boothtown Road (A647), between the junctions with Ploughcroft Lane and Claremount Road.

Video footage captured water cascading down the partially destroyed street towards Halifax town centre as residents and motorists looked on in shock.

The road was closed in both directions as Yorkshire Water started major repairs and it is not expected to open again until Friday June 29.

Burst Water Main on Boothtown Rd, Road Closed until further notice, Buses Diverting via Brighouse Road,Denholme Gate Road,Halifax Road,Godley Lane, Burdock Road (BOTH DIRECTIONS) ^ Hayley — First West Yorks (@FirstWestYorks) June 26, 2018

Bus services were diverted around the repair work, including school bus routes to Beckfoot Thornton Academy at Thornton and the Lightcliffe Academy at Lightcliffe.

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Water said: “We were informed of a burst water pipe in Boothtown Road with a team on site as quickly as possible.

"Due to the size of the burst we have unfortunately had to close the road for health and safety reasons, but we are working as quickly as possible to fix the leak and are hopeful that we will reopen the road by Friday evening.”