The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The moment a man was left 'foaming at the mouth' after being tasered and pepper sprayed by police was caught on video.

Christopher Allen was in court last Tuesday where he admitted resisting police on April 15.

Now video of the altercation with police at the junction of Broad Lane and Wakefield Road has emerged on social media.

In it, Allen is seen being restrained on the ground by police officers.

A blonde woman and two other men try to intervene, but are pulled away by police.

The court heard other people became involved including Allen's mother, who said she he feared that he would die.

One man has to be restrained by police and is eventually pulled away by a second woman.

The court heard the officers had pulled their car up alongside Allen and asked him how his brother, who had previous dealings with police, was doing.

She said: “The defendant replied: ‘What’s your problem?’ and the officer said he was just saying hello.

“He used the word ‘w*****s’ and the officers exited the vehicle and approached the defendant.”

Allen, of Leef Street in Moldgreen, continued to shout and the decision was made to arrest him for a public order offence.

But as the officers tried to handcuff him he struggled and had to be taken to the ground.

There Allen continued to tense up and shout at them.

The rapist, racist ranter, machine-gun wielding drug runner and dangerous sexual predator among 18 criminals jailed last month

Prosecutor Natalie Chapman said: “Other people became involved and were subsequently charged with assaults on the police officers.

“One of the officers used PAVA spray towards the defendant but this had no effect on him.

“The other officer had a Taser and as the defendant continued to struggle he stunned him.”

More police attended and Allen was arrested, the Huddersfield court was told.

Sonia Kidd, mitigating, explained that her client didn’t understand why he was being arrested.

She said: “He was standing outside the pub with his brother and the officers drove past in their vehicle.

“He felt that the officers were trying to intimidate his brother, who has previous convictions, and this caused him some upset.

“The officers made some comments about his brother again and then jumped out of their car.

“He didn’t understand what was happening, he felt that the officers were purposely antagonising the situation.”

Mrs Kidd added that the Taser was held to Allen’s neck and he began foaming at the mouth, leading his mother who was there to get involved with the row as she feared he might die.

District Judge Michael Fanning said that because of his “forcible resistance” other members of the public got involved and the situation worsened.

He fined Allen £120 and ordered him to pay £85 prosecution costs and £30 victim surcharge.